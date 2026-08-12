Meta Glasses, often derided by critics as “pervert glasses”, will be confiscated if worn in courts in England and Wales, a report states.

Courts in England and Wales have banned Meta Glasses as being contrary to longstanding rules prohibiting the creation of images inside courtrooms. A report in The Guardian states the technology will be confiscated from anyone trying to wear a pair inside courtrooms, but would be returned to owners upon their departure.

The new rule clearly distinguishes the wearable tech from smart phones, which generally feature several cameras but are allowed in court rooms. This appears to be on the basis that there is an understanding between court and individual that the cameras are not to be used on the premises, that people in courts can be trusted not to, and that they can be prosecuted for breaking these rules.

Meanwhile, the emerging understand is that the chances of surreptitious recording with smart glasses is beyond the limits of what the court can accept.

A spokesman is reported to have said: “There are clear restrictions on taking images or videos within courts and tribunals which is why the use of Meta glasses is prohibited.”

Taking pictures inside a courtroom without permission — which in practice is practically never given — has been prohibited at least a century, and was made explicitly illegal by the Criminal Justice Act 1925 which states “No person shall take or attempt to take in any court any photograph, or with a view to publication make or attempt to make in any court any portrait or sketch”.

The ban on even courtroom sketches — which meant court artists could only make handwritten notes on proceedings inside a court before going outside to draw from memory — was only lifted in 2013, and cameras have been allowed inside court rooms on only a handful of occasions in recent years for the first time.

The Guardian report notes beyond the stated justification of a ban on making images inside courtrooms, there was also a recent case in a London court of a complainant having been accused of receiving coaching on answers during evidence giving through the smart glasses they were wearing. The allegation was denied.

Meta defend their product over privacy concerns by insisting secret recording is discouraged by the spectacles having a flashing light when recording is underway.

Courtrooms are not the only British institution banning Meta Glasses, derided by some as “pervert glasses”. National pub chain Wetherspoons — owned by Brexit campaign-funding businessman Tim Martin — has banned Meta Glasses outright, citing privacy concerns for patrons and staff alike. The Eastern Daily Press reports a spokesman said of the decision: “Like many hospitality companies, Wetherspoon has CCTV cameras for security reasons, but their use is strictly controlled by data legislation. Apart from that, the general code that applies in our pubs, and most pubs, is that you can’t film customers or employees without their permission.”

Across the English Channel, the European Union is in the midst of preparing a report on Meta Glasses, and this enquiry into how the glasses bump up against European privacy laws is expected later this summer. In Germany, a criminal complaint is underway over Meta Glasses breaching strict privacy rules, with the suit brought against Meta, Ray-Ban, and Oakley, reports Politico.