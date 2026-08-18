Aussie Council Mutes Mosque’s Plan to Broadcast Islamic Call to Prayer

An application by Australia’s largest mosque to publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer via four outdoor loudspeakers was turned down Monday by a local authority.

Canterbury-Bankstown Council, in inner western Sydney, rejected the proposal over concerns it would be intrusive and create too much noise in the neighbourhood, the Daily Mail reports.

Lakemba Mosque had requested permission for the broadcast to take place once a week on Fridays for 15 minutes using new giant outdoor, public-facing loudspeakers atop a towering minaret, as has been the case in other global cities.

The local Lebanese Muslim Association (LMA) triggered a heated community backlash when it first submitted the application, attracting more than 1,600 submissions in opposition, the Mail report notes.

Thousands reportedly signed an LMA petition supporting the proposal, with the petition declaring, ‘This is not about noise. This is about belonging.’

Independent Cr Saud Abu-Sameh even offered concerned residents a simple solution as he backed the proposal to broadcast the prayer.

“If you’re really annoyed about the bell or about the sound, close your windows,” he said.

No decision has been publicly shared as to whether or not the LMA will appeal, however plenty of opponents have shared their views.

The now rejected application is similar to others around the world where mosques are seeking the same privilege to publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer in defiance of local opposition..

As Breitbart News reported, the call to prayer known in Arabic as the adhan, has been translated by the BBC as “God is great, there is no God but Allah. Muhammad is the messenger of Allah. Come to prayer.”

However, many have argued that this is a deliberate mistranslation, as the phrase “Allahu akbar” would be more accurately rendered as “[our] God is greater” instead of “God is great.”

In 2018 a mosque in northwest Germany was ordered to stop broadcasting its Friday call to prayer after a local court upheld a challenge by a couple opposed to the muezzin summons.