France: Two Dead, 10 Injured After Man Rams Car Into Crowd in Caen

Two people were killed and at least ten more were left injured Wednesday night after a man crashed a car into a group of people at the northern French city of Caen.

French news broadcaster BFMTV reports that the tragic incident occurred after a man “deliberately” ran the vehicle into a group following an altercation at a nearby bar. Per French outlets, the collision occurred at around 22:15 p.m. (local time).

A judicial source reportedly told BFMTV that the victims are French, Bangladeshi, Egyptian, and Afghan nationals between the ages of 17 and 36. While it was initially reported that only one person had died, a second fatality was confirmed by French outlets on Thursday morning.

According to the testimony of a witness cited by the broadcaster, the victims were sitting on a bench at a bus stop when the car “came from the other side at full speed and ran over everyone.”

The perpetrator has since been identified by the BBC and several outlets as a 26 year-old man born in Russia. The man was arrested about 12 miles away from the town of Ouistreham after he fled from the scene.

According to French officials, the Russian-born man “is not known to intelligence agencies,” but has a prior record of traffic-related offenses with the local police.

French authorities do not “at first glance” presently believe the incident was a terrorist act, but emphasized investigations are just beginning.

Bruno Coutanceau, deputy director of security at Caen City Hall, reportedly told AFP that an investigation into charges of murder and intentional violence with a weapon has been opened against the perpetrator.

Per Le Monde, forensics investigators collected evidence on the bus lanes and in other locations. Emergency response measures deployed at the Caen train station have been lifted as of Thursday morning.

A spokesperson from the local government told the BBC that some of the injured victims are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.