Knifeman Arrested After Rampage Attack at Polish High School

At least eight people were injured, some seriously, after a knifeman entered a school in northern Poland and attacked students and teachers.

A 19-year-old suspect, said to be a student at the technical school in Ostrołęka, Masovia in north-eastern Poland was arrested by police close to the city beach on Wednesday morning. The man, identified only as ‘Jakub Z.’ is alleged to have entered the school with a knife and started attacking people, forcing students and teachers to lock themselves in their classrooms.

Local police say eight people are known injured, some of them seriously, including three adults and five teens. An air ambulance was deployed to rush victims to local hospitals.

The alleged perpetrator was also injured, although reportedly by his own hand, states Poland’s TVN24 Warsaw. An anonymised image released by Masovian police shows a man with an apparently bloody wound being attended to by police officers.

A prosecutor said “A boy entered the school building with a dangerous weapon and attacked students and teachers. According to the information I have, eight people were injured. The injured are receiving ongoing medical attention”.