Trump Administration Taking ‘Decisive Action to Protect Our Elections’

The Trump administration is taking “decisive action to protect our elections,” from prosecuting election crimes to strengthening election infrastructure security, which is particularly important ahead of the midterm elections.

Under Trump’s leadership, several departments have taken on election security in different ways, including the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

More specifically, the DOJ has prosecuted dozens of election crimes, announcing 16 charges against individuals this week alone, as previously reported. Charges included individuals voting on behalf of the dead, casting multiple ballots, and making false statements on citizenship applications in order to register to vote. Many of the individuals were actually legal non-citizens, and one of them was an illegal alien, the latter of whom is accused of voting during the 2024 election.

Last month, the DOJ also announced the unsealing of an indictment “charging a former postman with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with unlawful secretion, destruction, and delay of mail after he allegedly unlawfully threw away mail that he was entrusted to deliver – including approximately 300 mail-in ballots to registered voters in Utah.”

That same month, the DOJ also announced charges on five individuals living in Pennsylvania – including two illegal aliens and two legal non-citizens – all related to

illegal voting in the past two election cycles.

“As alleged, these five individuals in New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, including two illegal aliens, stole votes from American citizens when they decided to break the law and undermine our elections,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in statement at that time. “Protecting election integrity for the American people is one of the top priorities for this FBI. Every American citizen has a right to free and fair elections, and we will not hesitate to use all available resources to investigate every credible allegation of election fraud and illegal voting.”

Earlier this year, the DOJ announced the arrest and charges for a legal permanent resident for allegedly voting illegally since 2008 as well, and there are several other examples of the Trump administration targeting those accused of election crimes.

Despite Democrat lawmakers frequently denying GOP efforts to strengthen election security by dismissing concerns as conspiratorial, there are several instances of non-citizens voting in elections, as announced by DHS in a September 17 press release. The department detailed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arresting Ludwig Uriel Espejo-Carrillo, an alien from Mexico, who was “administratively charged with voter fraud after voting in past elections.”

On September 3, HSI El Paso arrested Ludwig Uriel Espejo-Carrillo, an alien from Mexico, and administratively charged him with unlawful voting and false claim to U.S. citizenship after illegally voting in American elections in 2015. Espejo-Carrillo will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

DHS also issued its 2026 Election Infrastructure Security Plan which includes voluntary, no-cost election security services to states and local entities, which can be found here:

The Election Infrastructure Subsector encompasses both physical assets such as storage facilities, polling places, and centralized vote tabulation locations used to support the election process, and the information and communications technology – including voter registration databases, voting machines, and systems to manage the election process and report results – operated on by state and local governments. Over 10,000 local election jurisdictions manage the day-to-day administration of elections, often selecting and purchasing voting systems from options certified at the state and federal level.1 State and local election officials have the primary responsibility for protecting election infrastructure. The federal government, including CISA, provides information, tools, and resources to help these state and local officials secure their elections.

Further, CMS rescinded a Biden-era memo and issued guidance to protect voting rights of residents in nursing homes. The guidance states in part, “Nursing homes should have a plan to ensure residents can exercise their right to vote, whether in person, by mail, absentee, or other authorized process. If a state has specific programs to enable nursing home residents to vote, the facility should coordinate and engage with those programs, as appropriate.”

Ahead of the elections, the DOJ plans to deploy 1,000 election monitors to polling locations across the country on Election Day.

White House Spokeswoman Lauren Bis told Breitbart News in a statement that “President Trump has done more than any other President to ensure we have free and fair elections.”

“Every American should be asking why the radical Left continues to fight against commonsense election integrity measures, like Voter ID and citizenship verification to make sure only Americans decide our elections,” Bis said.

“While extreme Democrats and the media continue to dismiss concerns about voter fraud, the Trump Administration is taking decisive action to protect our elections including prosecuting election crimes, strengthening election infrastructure security, and protecting vulnerable voters from fraud and coercion,” she continued. “President Trump is making clear that anyone who illegally votes in our elections will be held accountable.”

While polling shows the vast majority of Americans support basic measures, like presenting a valid photo ID and proof of citizenship to vote, several far-left lawmakers are not on board. Democrats crashed out after President Trump’s primetime address in July, in which he detailed shocking election vulnerabilities — from over a quarter of non-citizens being registered to vote to China reportedly stealing voter information and allegedly attempting to make fake ballots for former President Joe Biden. Trump ultimately called on lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, as Breitbart News reported at the time.

“The only reason you wouldn’t do it is you want to cheat, because your policies are so bad and your candidates are so pathetic that you can’t get away or can’t get elected any other way,” Trump said. “This landmark bill requires that all voters must show photo voter ID. How simple is that? Could I have your photo please? Photo voter ID. All voters must provide proof of citizenship.”

Democrats did not take the news kindly.

“Donald Trump is a feeble, unhinged conspiracy-peddling 80-year-old failed President,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said after the address detailing election vulnerabilities. “The economy is a disaster under this guy and the American people know it. Pathetic.”

“After listening to the president’s rambling address, I want him to know that the SAVE America Act is going NOWHERE in the Senate. It belongs in the trash with the rest of Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) chimed in, with several other leftists expressing the same sentiments.