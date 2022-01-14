Trump Foe Rep. John Katko to Retire in November 

Establishment Republican Rep. John Katko (R-NY) on Friday announced his retirement from Congress.

Katko, an open-borders Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump and to enact the $1.9 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, has decided to retire so he can “enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way,” he wrote in a statement, adding:

My conscience, principles and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today. It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress.

Katko has served in Congress since 2014. His retirement comes as he was slated to become the chair of the Homeland Security Committee, where his pro-amnesty policies could have been conveyed into law.

But after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s promised to Breitbart News’s Matt Boyle that no amnesty policies would be on the legislative docket if he wins the speakership, it appears Katko threw in the towel, as it was made clear no “comprehensive immigration reform” legislation would be possible.

McCarthy on Thursday told Axios he intends in 2022 to make good on the pro-populist, America First promises he conveyed to Breitbart News:

On issue after issue, he’s laying down markers continuing the dramatic transformation of GOP leadership since 2017.

… Where Ryan focused on tax cuts and fostered friendly relations with corporate America, McCarthy is publicly excoriating the Chamber of Commerce, threatening crippling regulations on social media companies and planning to inject an anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mindset into the work of every congressional committee possible.

…

“We’re going to be more aggressive than in the past,” McCarthy told Axios. “We’re not going to sit back and just take a ‘no’ for an answer…it can’t be business as usual.”

The retirement of Katko is a blow to likeminded Republicans House members, such as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who may have hoped to have an ally in the House after the 2022 midterms.

Trump responded on Friday to Katko’s resignation. “Great news, another one bites the dust. Katko, from Upstate New York, is gone!”

In total, 12 Republican members are leaving Congress. Among them are many establishment House Republicans, like Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), and Tom Reed (R-NY).

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø