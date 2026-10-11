Polish Police Warn of Possible Plot to Attack Prime Minister Donald Tusk

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – Poland’s police said Sunday they received information about a possible plot to attack Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Security services, police and representatives of the Interior Ministry were scheduled to hold an emergency meeting starting at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) Sunday to discuss the situation, Karolina Galecka, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said.

In September, Tusk warned about likely intensified hybrid attacks by Russia on NATO’s eastern flank. He said Russia was planning strikes with drones or rockets on European countries supporting Ukraine, among them Poland, with the goal of weakening Western support for Kyiv’s fight against the Russian invasion. Moscow has denied any such plans.

No more information about the reported plot was immediately available.

Polish authorities were on high alert this week after three school attacks within four days in Mazovia province in central Poland, where capital Warsaw is located.