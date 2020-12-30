Nolte: Breitbart’s 2020 Fake News Awards

Welcome to fourth annual Breitbart News Awards for fake news, hysterical bias, preening stupidity, and bad behavior.
The low-lights are endless, but if these are still not enough for you, here are the awards from 2017, 2018, 2019.
Click on the link below to see this year’s big winner!
AND THE WINNERS ARE…
2020’s ‘Best Hitler Impersonation’ Award
2020’s ‘Second-Best Hitler Impersonation’ Award
2020’s ‘Walking Co-Morbidity’ Award
2020’s ‘Kissing Future Employer Jeff Zucker’s Ass’ Award
2020’s ‘Say Hello to My Little Friend’ Award
2020’s ‘Jew-Hating Homophobe Says What?’ Award
2020’s ‘Second-Best Kissing Future Employer Jeff Zucker’s Ass’ Award
2020’s ‘Eunuch in Rachel Maddow Glasses’ Award
2020’s ‘Have You Seen My Penis?’ Award
2020’s ‘LOLOLOLOsing to CNN’ Award
2020’s ‘Best Employer of Jew-Hating Homophobe’ Award
2020’s ‘Best Transition to a Woman’ Award
2020’s ‘Best Double Chin’ Award
2020’s ‘Almost as Penis-Less as Joe Scarborough’ Award
2020’s ‘Third-Best Kissing Future Employer Jeff Zucker’s Ass’ Award
2020’s ‘Joe McCarthy Meets Fake News’ Award
2020’s ‘Jeff Zucker’s Ass Tastes Like Ice Cream’ Award
2020’s ‘Second-Best Transition to a Woman’ Award
2020’s ‘Crybabying Like a 14-Year-Old Girl’ Award
2020’s ‘No, It Makes Him Maggie Haberman’ Award
2020’s ‘Joe McCarthy in Smart Glasses’ Award
2020’s ‘Always Proven Wrong About Everything’ Award
2020’s ‘Credibly-Accused Sexual Assaulter Still Works at CNNLOL’ Award
2020’s ‘Jeff Zucker’s Ass Tastes Like Gumdrops’ Award
2020’s ‘Protecting Sources Is So 2015’ Award
2020’s ‘Still Dining Out on One Decent Speech Written 35-Years Ago’ Award
2020’s ‘Lost His TimesLOLOLOLOt to Nicole Wallace’ Award
2020’s ‘Jeff Zucker’s Ass Tastes Like Banana Cream Pie’ Award
2020’s ‘Joe McCarthy Meets ‘Roid-Raging Half-Wit’ Award
2020’s ‘Makes David French Appear Manly’ Award
2020’s ‘Hold Me Closer Tiny Dancer’ Award
2020’s ‘Watch Me Destroy My Career Like I Destroyed Newsweek’ Award
2020’s ‘Dumbest Jew-Hating Homophobe’ Award
2020’s ‘My Ratings Are So Bad Even Jeff Zucker Won’t Hire Me’ Award
2020’s ‘Joe Biden’s Ass Taste Like Cheez-Whiz’ Award
2020’s ‘Joe McCarthy Without Testosterone’ Award
2020’s ‘If Rachel Maddow Had a Twin Sister’ Award
2020’s ‘For Those Wondering What Rachel Maddow Will Look Like With Gray Hair’ Award
2020’s ‘Black People Should Know Their Place’ Award
2020’s ‘Joe Biden’s Ass Tastes Like Peppermint’ Award
2020’s ‘Rules Are for Little People’ Award
2020’s ‘Credibly-Accused Sexual Assaulter Says What?’ Award
2020’s ‘Margaret Dumont’ Award
2020’s ‘Why Are We Still Listening to This Guy?’ Award
2020’s ‘How Did He Fit Both Those Chins In a Mask?’ Award
2020’s ‘Meet The Dim Bulb Who Took Chuck Todd’s TimesLOLOLOt’ Award
2020’s ‘Most Satisfying Learn-to-Code Moment’ Award
2020’s ‘Get Woke, Go Broke’ Award
2020’s ‘Move Aside Little Lady, This Is Man’s Work’ Award
2020’s ‘Without Nepotism She’d Be Somewhere Taking Dictation’ Award
2020’s ‘This Is Your First Wife Off Her Zoloft’ Award
2020’s ‘We Have the Smoking Gun that Proves Trump Does His Taxes Legally’ Award
2020’s ‘If Jeffrey Toobin’s Little Friend Had a Goatee’ Award
2020’s ‘If Jeffrey Toobin’s Little Friend Loved China’ Award
2020’s ‘If Jeffrey Toobin’s Little Friend Looked Like An Aging Eddie Munster’ Award
2020’s ‘Says the McCarthy-ite Who Colluded with the Deep State to Launch the Russia Hoax’ Award
2020’s ‘Tater Really Wants a Netflix Deal’ Award
2020’s ‘I’m Not Going to Be Ignored, Dan!’ Award
2020’s ‘Two Fredos Walk Into a Bar’ Award
2020’s ‘Straight White Guy Took Her Job’ Award
2020’s ‘Using Words He Can’t Spell’ Award
2020’s ‘Worst Welfare Queen’ Award
2020’s ‘Your Tax Dollars at Work’ Award
2020’s ‘They All Look Alike to Us’ Award
2020’s ‘Just Not In My Neighborhood’ Award
2020’s ‘Fredo Tries Math’ Award
2020’s ‘Fine, But Kwanzaa’s Still Some Made Up Bullshit’ Award
2020’s ‘Your First Wife After Her Third Glass of Wine’ Award
2020’s ‘Reaping What You Sow’ Award
2020’s ‘If Joe McCarthy Was a Welfare Queen’ Award
2020’s ‘Top Employer of Home-Wrecking, Traitorous Liars’ Award
2020’s ‘If Joe McCarthy Said Stupid Shit Like Democracy Dies in Darkness‘ Award
2020’s ‘Just Not Near My Home’ Award
2020’s ‘Just Not Near My Summer Home’ Award
2020’s ‘Best Lying-Racist-Lunatic with Bozo Hair’ Award
2020’s ‘Try Not to Laugh’ Award
2020’s ‘Worst Fake Crying’ Award
2020’s ‘Some Faces Demand Masks’ Award
2020’s ‘Stenographer-of-the-Year’ Award
2020’s ‘What’s a Little Rape?’ Award
2020’s ‘Best Jeffrey Toobin Impersonation’ Award
2020’s ‘Washington Post Will Hire Anyone’ Award
2020’s ‘Media’s Most Effective Superspreader’ Award
2020’s ‘This Is Who These People Really Are’ Award
2020’s ‘Jeff Zucker’s Ass Tastes Like Butterscotch’ Award
2020’s ‘Believe No Women’ Award
2020’s ‘Your First Wife Before Her Three Glasses of Wine’ Award
2020’s ‘Joe Biden’s Ass Tastes Like Pumpkin Pie’ Award
2020’s ‘Greatest Self-Own’ Award
2020’s ‘When It Wasn’t Racist’ Award
2020’s ‘Stealth-Editing Like the New York Times’ Award
2020’s ‘Black Folk Need to Know Their Place’ Award
2020’s ‘She Knows Her Pancakes’ Award
2020’s ‘Decade’s Worst Husband and Father’ Award
2020’s ‘Learn to Bloody Code’ Award
2020’s ‘Failing Upwards’ Award
2020’s ‘So Irrelevant It Didn’t Win any Breitbart Awards’ Award
2020’s ‘The Most Trusted Name in Just Making Shit Up’ Award
2020’s ‘Dumb as Wolf Blitzer’ Award
2020’s ‘To The Surprise of Absolutely No One’ Award
