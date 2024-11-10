Jim Jordan: Republicans Are the Party Against Political Prosecution

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Party are against political retribution.

Host Dana Bash said, “Trump has repeatedly threatened to prosecute Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Liz Cheney, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, General Mark Milley, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, New York AG Letitia James, and that is just some of the people he has talked about. Do you support him using the Justice Department to go after the people who disagree?”

Jordan said, “He did not do it in his first term.”

Bash said, “But this is a second term.”

Jordan said, “What I support is stopping this lawfare, stopping this political targeting, political cases. We all know the Fani Willis case and the Jack Smith cases were driven by politics. The American people understood it, and that is why they had that overwhelming win for Trump. I’m against the retribution. I’m against and the Justice Department saying if your mom and dad show up for a school board meeting we will investigate you.”

Bash said, “I know, but I’m talking about Donald Trump’s second term going forward. Since then, he has said many, many times —”

Jordan said, “I don’t think any of that will happen. We are the party against political prosecution. We are the party against lawfare.”

