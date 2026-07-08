Dutch Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders has accused the Dutch police and government of being “cowards” in the face of unrest from marauding Moroccan football fans.

Chaotic scenes broke out on the streets of Amsterdam and The Hague again over the weekend after Morocco defeated Canada over 5,000 miles away in Texas. Large groups of young Moroccan heritage males took to the streets, clashing with police, throwing fireworks at people, and driving recklessly, including in areas with young children.

However, despite the unrest, police took little action, apparently concerned that they could not handle the hordes of young male North African mobs. Yet the commander of the riot squad, which was called up on Saturday, Sander van der Hulle, defended his officers taking a hands-off approach towards much of the hooliganism.

Speaking of fireworks being shot off into crowds and the dangerous driving in areas with children, Van der Hulle told De Telegraaf: “If you start enforcing against minor offences, it becomes war.”

“We carefully choose when to enforce and when not to. For relatively minor offences, such as the situations you describe, we sometimes decide not to intervene to prevent the situation from getting out of hand,” the riot squad commander added.

This explanation did not impress sovereigntist Party For Freedom leader Geert Wilders, who told Breitbart London that it amounted to a “surrender”.

The PVV boss said: “This is surrender and only cowards surrender. If the Dutch authorities and police are not fighting crime from Moroccans, they might as well invite the Moroccan king and submit.

“Of course, this is totally unacceptable. The police must use strength and whatever force necessary to show they are in charge, arrest the culprits, and send them to Morocco immediately. No surrender. This is Holland.”

While the Netherlands may at first glance appear uninvolved in a match between Canada and Morocco in the United States, as a result of the mass migration agenda imposed on the Netherlands, Moroccans have become one of the largest ethnic minority groups in the country. First- and second-generation Moroccans now number around 433,000 in the small Western European state.

Rather than adapting to the customs of their new country, Moroccan soccer fans are increasingly developing a reputation for violent behaviour in the wake of significant games. This included the infamous 2022 riots in the the Netherlands after Morocco scored an upset victory against Belgium.

Similar scenes were seen just last week after the Moroccan team defeated the Dutch national team, following which Wilders called for those foreigners involved to be deported alongside their families.

Indeed, extreme violence involving migrant communities is becoming a familiar feature of football games in north-west Europe of late. This has inclided a so-called “pogrom” involving migrant taxi drivers allegedly targeting visiting Israeli football fans in 2024, and the slaying of a holidaying Swedish police officer at a football watch party in Copenhagen last week. As reported, the father of two was beaten to death after football fans of “a different ethnic background” were “splashed by beer”.