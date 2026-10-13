Pope Leo XIV Enters Rome Hospital Ahead of Abdominal Surgery

Pope Leo XIV was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital late Tuesday morning ahead of planned surgery to remove an early-stage nodule on his lung.

The 71 year-old Pontiff announced on Sunday’s Angelus prayer that doctors recently discovered a “localized nodule” in one of his lungs and abdominal surgery would be required.

“The doctors believe it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed,” the Pope said on Sunday at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

The Director of the Holy See Press Office informed that as part of the upcoming surgery, the Pope was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday. Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, confirmed to reporters that the Pope will require approximately one week of post-operative hospitalization after the procedure.

As a result, all of the Pope’s audiences have been cancelled through Tuesday, October 20.

Other events and celebrations planned for this week, such as a Mass scheduled for Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square, will instead be presided over by Cardinals and other Vatican representatives.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, the Vatican’s Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin informed that he saw Pope Leo last night and they spoke “very calmly.” Parolin expressed that the news came like a “bolt from the blue” and shocked the Vatican, but affirmed that they are all “struck” by the Pope’s serenity and emphasized, “but these are, as the Pope said, God’s surprises.”

“Thank God it was detected immediately, so we can intervene as soon as possible. Normally, when these things are caught in time, they can be resolved,” Parolin said.

“We hope, as he said, that we are truly at the very beginning of this difficult time, and that the problem can therefore be resolved as soon as possible,” he added, reiterating the Vatican’s confidence and support of the Pope with prayers and affection.

According to the Italian news service ANSA, the Pope’s announcement and upcoming surgery has not stopped preparations in Latin America for the Pontiff’s November 6-17 tour of Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru.

“The itinerary for his Apostolic journey to Uruguay remains unchanged for now, and preparations to welcome him are continuing,” an Uruguayan Catholic Church representative said, per ANSA.

“We talked about his trip to South America, and at no point did he express any doubts about it,” Monsignor Jorge Eduardo Lozano, Archbishop of San Juan, Argentina, affirmed.