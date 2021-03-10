Blackburn: Appears CDC School Guidelines Designed to Follow ‘What the Teachers’ Unions Want’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to a USA Today op-ed by Dr. Tara O. Henderson, Dr. Monica Gandhi, Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, and Dr. Daniel Johnson claiming that the CDC misinterpreted their research on schools and coronavirus by saying that it appears that the CDC approached its examination of research with the goal of “following what the teachers’ unions want to have happen, which is to keep the schools closed, to keep children out of the classrooms.”

Blackburn said, “What we would like to know is how they parsed this information. Because it appears that what the CDC did was to go into the research and say, okay, we have a narrative that we need to meet. And we need to make certain that we are following what the teachers’ unions want to have happen, which is to keep the schools closed, to keep children out of the classrooms. So, John, they went into a subset and found one portion of a subset, is what they appear to have done, and they used that to say, this represents the whole entire universe of our work.”

She later added, “[W]hat they have done is to take the wishlist from the unions and apply that writ large to the guidance for the students.”

