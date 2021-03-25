Former Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli says leftists are hellbent on using illegal immigration to the United States and amnesty as a “vote-getting effort” to secure permanent political power.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, Cuccinelli said President Joe Biden’s administration is aiding illegal immigration as elected Democrats, and a handful of Republicans, promote amnesty to reach their electoral goals.

“In addition to giving the shaft to America’s poor people, part of a bigger plan to the radical left and is that when you let in 100,000 illegals a month, and then you tell them they can have amnesty, and you have an election bill at the same time that wipes out protections against illegal voting and automatically registers all of these folks … you’re clearly showing the picture of a plan that is an intentional vote-getting effort by the radical left via illegal immigration,” Cuccinelli said.

Biden has released more than 23,400 border crossers into the U.S. interior in less than two months as illegal immigration skyrockets. Cuccinelli said America’s poor and working class are devastated the most by such measures.

“We’ve treated this as a welfare program and the people who are hurt the worst by all of this are America’s poor who want to work,” Cuccinelli said. “Because all of these people flood into this country and they flood the low-end of the economic scale for work and compete with our poor people. And what happens when we stop that? At the end of 2019, we had the lowest poverty rate in recorded history.”

The Trump administration, Cuccinelli said, warned Biden’s transition team against eliminating border controls. Still, the Biden administration ended the “Remain in Mexico” program and cooperative asylum agreements with Central America that have helped drive up illegal immigration as border crossers hope to be released into the U.S. interior.

“We had about a dozen international agreements with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador on information sharing, on security support — all of these kinds of things — and the result was ‘How many caravans were there in 2020?’ Zero. Zero. None,” Cuccinelli said.

“And now you’re seeing the caravans flood north again … Mexico’s being overwhelmed, they’re complaining about it,” Cuccinelli continued. “The Mexican president is blaming it on Joe Biden and he is no political ally of President Trump.”

Cuccinelli said Biden has “shredded” those international agreements that brought illegal immigration to significant lows in the last year of the Trump administration.

“We told them throughout the transition … told them, if you do what you’re saying, you will have a crisis on the border that your facilities and people cannot handle,” Cuccinelli said.

While releasing border crossers into the U.S. interior and incentivizing illegal immigration, Cuccinelli said the Biden administration is continuing to project capacity limits, travel restrictions, and other coronavirus guidelines on American citizens.

“It’s amazing how this administration … wants us all to hole up in our closets wearing three masks for COVID but they’ll let 100,000 people in here a month illegally to what amounts to a human trafficking system that’s like a great big petri dish,” Cuccinelli said.

