Democrat Senator on Hot Mic: We’ll Likely Need to Use Reconciliation Again for Transportation Bill

CLAREMONT, NH - MAY 19: South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg greets supporters after a town hall with Fox News Channel on May 18, 2019 in Claremont, New Hampshire. Buttigieg, one of 23 Democrats seeking the 2020 presidential nomination, pitched four distinct tax hikes at the event when asked about …
Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images
Wendell Husebo

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) on a hot mic admitted the Democrats will “most likely have to use reconciliation” again to pass transportation legislation, the Democrats’ next large bill after the coronavirus package.

The hot mic exchange occurred on Monday in Maryland at a UPS facility with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“Ultimately it’s going to be put together similar” to the coronavirus legislation, Cardin said. Democrats will “most likely have to use reconciliation,” Cardin continued, noting Republicans will only “meet with you to a point.”

“[O]bviously, the next reconciliation bill will deal with those structural problems, not just the emergency problems, of how we can create millions of good-paying jobs, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, and transforming our energy system to protect us from climate change,” he said.
Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) responded to the Democrat agenda on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, “Well, if they do it by reconciliation, the answer is probably yes because all the Democrats know is tax and spend.”

“And that has been the history of their party over a long period of time,” Grassley told Bartiromo.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.