Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) on a hot mic admitted the Democrats will “most likely have to use reconciliation” again to pass transportation legislation, the Democrats’ next large bill after the coronavirus package.

The hot mic exchange occurred on Monday in Maryland at a UPS facility with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“Ultimately it’s going to be put together similar” to the coronavirus legislation, Cardin said. Democrats will “most likely have to use reconciliation,” Cardin continued, noting Republicans will only “meet with you to a point.”

Sen. Ben Cardin, as heard on a C-SPAN mic, tells Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that Democrats will “most likely have to use reconciliation” on an infrastructure package as they did with the Covid relief bill. “The Republicans will be with you to a point, and then—“ pic.twitter.com/d4Pc49WlIl — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 15, 2021

According to Politico, Buttigieg said during the event he was “pretty process-agnostic. We just want it to work, and get through,” but pointed out, “We’ve got a clock on everything we’re doing, especially because the present surface reauthorization is up in September.” The overt recognition comes after Buttigieg said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he’d like a gas tax to pay for the transportation bill. “But we have got to come to terms on how to pay for it. Now, the real question is, how much of this should be paid for with revenue that is raised as part of the vision for the bill? And there are a lot of different ways to get at that,” he said. A gas tax is not the only agenda item for Democrats in the next massive piece of legislation. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also wants to include “climate change” initiatives.

“[O]bviously, the next reconciliation bill will deal with those structural problems, not just the emergency problems, of how we can create millions of good-paying jobs, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, and transforming our energy system to protect us from climate change,” he said.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) responded to the Democrat agenda on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, “Well, if they do it by reconciliation, the answer is probably yes because all the Democrats know is tax and spend.”