Vice President Kamala Harris dodged a question about the migrant crisis on the Southern border Tuesday, as she traveled in Colorado to promote the $1.9 trillion coronavirus spending package.

A reporter asked Harris if she was concerned about the children detained on the Southern border. She replied, “I haven’t been briefed on anything today about it, but I will when I get on the plane.”

Harris spoke briefly to reporters as she stopped for a quick chat with the press at the airport. Since her plane had maintenance problems in Los Angeles, Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff flew aboard a military plane separate from the press.

During the presidential campaign, Harris strongly condemned detention facilities on the border, accusing former President Donald Trump of “human rights abuse” by putting “babies in cages.”

Biden recently broke the record for the number of children kept in detention facilities at one time.

Biden breaks Trump record for number of kids in cages at one time https://t.co/E2TOCyQBCt — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 9, 2021

Harris will return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland later this evening and will not see the press to follow up with an answer to the question before the end of the day.