Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) admitted Wednesday there is a crisis at the southwest border, but exonerated President Joe Biden from any and all blame due to his short tenure of office.

“The president has been in office not quite two months,” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“They are addressing it and it will improve,” she said confidently, without offering any evidence to support her claim. She continued “we are all impatient” when it comes to unaccompanied children at the border.

“As far as the children are concerned, you can imagine me as a mother of five every minute that a parent is separated from a child to me is a crisis,” Pelosi said. “So we want this to move along expeditiously.”

As Breitbart News reported, the crisis at the southern border has been growing for weeks and is now attracting attention on a broader scale as more and more children are arriving on their own.

Migrant children arriving at the border from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador have a 95 percent chance of remaining in the U.S. https://t.co/JzLcdtOy1Z — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 6, 2021

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Breitbart News on Tuesday that Biden’s “open border policy” and promises of amnesty are an “invitation” for illegal immigration, human smuggling, and sex trafficking operations run by transnational criminal cartels.

“What we are seeing is a true surge at the border,” Blackburn said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “It is a crisis, and this is a crisis of the Biden administration’s making.

“When President Biden basically said our border is open — you’re not going to be deported, you’re not going to be turned away — people saw that as receiving an engraved invitation to come to the U.S. to get in line and try to get the benefits.”

Border crossers released into the interior of the United States by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus just as President Joe Biden has denied that there is “a crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border. https://t.co/URgdHDxzXj — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 3, 2021

Pelosi on Wednesday rejected the notion Biden policies were a “pull factor” for migrants to come to the U.S. She said people should seek asylum in the United States if they are seeking persecution.

“If they have a well-founded fear of persecution, yes it is agreeable,” Pelosi said. “We have to address the causes of this migration … if we can help them there in our hemisphere that would be a good thing. People generally like to stay home.”