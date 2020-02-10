Mike Bloomberg Wins Democrat, Republican Primaries in Dixville Notch — as Write-in

MERRIMACK, New Hampshire — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the most votes in the tiny community of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire — traditionally the first place to vote after midnight in the New Hampshire primary.

Bloomberg won two write-in votes in the Democratic Party primary, defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who had one vote; and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who also had one vote.

Bloomberg received the only Republican vote.

Bloomberg wins both the Republican and Democratic primaries in Dixville Notch. “First in the Nation” #democracy pic.twitter.com/X6YoaqOrSt — Kevin Roden (@KevinRoden) February 11, 2020

The billionaire is not on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary, but is visible in television ads that he has bought that cross over into local media markets. He is also looming in national poll numbers, which show him climbing into third place — party due to heavy spending on advertising, and partly due to the sense among Democratic primary voters that the current frontrunners may be weak in a general election.

National @Reuters/@Ipsos Poll (2/6-10):

Sanders 20%

Biden 17%

Bloomberg 15%

Warren 11%

Buttigieg 8%

Yang 5%

Klobuchar 3% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 10, 2020

Bloomberg has also been a frequent target of criticism by Sanders and by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who have campaigned against the influence of billionaires in politics.

The results in Dixville Notch are not particularly good at predicting the statewide results, or the party nominees. Bernie Sanders won in Dixville Notch in 2016, and also won the state, but lost the nomination. Ohio Gov. John Kasich won Dixville Notch in 2016, but Donald Trump won both the state and the GOP nomination — and, eventually, the presidency itself.

In another early result, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) won the Democratic primary in Hart’s Location:

Hart's Location, New Hampshire votes: Amy Klobuchar: 6

Elizabeth Warren: 4

Andrew Yang: 3

Bernie Sanders: 2

Joe Biden: 1

Tulsi Gabbard: 1

Tom Steyer: 1@MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 11, 2020

President Donald Trump won handily in Hart’s Location, with 15 votes, amounting to 75% of those cast on the Republican side.

Elsewhere, according to MSNBC, Millsfield, New Hampshire, also chose Klobuchar, while Republican voters there backed Trump 16-to-1 over former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Most New Hampshire polls will open at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and close at 7:00 p.m. ET.

