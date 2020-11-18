Oregon Counties Pass Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinances

Voters in Oregon’s Columbia and Umatilla counties passed Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinances during the November 3 elections.

KGW8 reports that the ordinances “are intended to prevent county officials from enforcing most state, federal, and local firearm regulations, like background checks, firearm registration or tracking, and laws regarding open or concealed carry, among others.”

The wording in the Columbia County ordinance — Measure 5-278 — also says, “This ordinance would prevent Columbia County and its employees from devoting resources or participating in any way in the enforcement of any law or regulation that affected an individual’s right to keep and bear arms, firearm accessories, or ammunition.”

Sixty-two percent of Umatilla voters supported passage of the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance while 50.78 percent voted for passage in Columbia County.

In the Spring of 2019, 25 of New Mexico’s 33 counties declared Second Amendment status in opposition to a gun control push by Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Counties and local governments in Virginia began declaring Second Amendment Sanctuary status following the November 2019 elections that gave Democrats control of that state. The Democrats responded t0 their election victory by pledging more gun control, and by January 7, 2020, one hundred and eighteen local governments in Virginia had declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status.

