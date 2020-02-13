Pelosi: Trump’s ‘Political Interference’ in Stone Sentencing ‘Is an Abuse of Power’

During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that President Trump engaged in an “abuse of power” “by engaging in political interference in the sentencing of his associate, Roger Stone” and that the matter should be investigated.

Pelosi said, “We also saw the president this week demonstrate, once again, that he does have — has no respect for the rule of law. His assault on the rule of law by engaging in political interference in the sentencing of his associate, Roger Stone…this is an abuse of power that the president is again trying to manipulate federal law enforcement to serve his political interests.”

Pelosi further stated that Attorney General William Barr “has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing the DOJ’s sentencing recommendation, the act of interference in Trump’s retribution against the lead attorney in the Stone case. … This all must be investigated.”

