‘Shark Tank’ Panelist O’Leary: Zero Chance Sanders Wins — He’d Turn U.S. Into ‘Communist Country’

“Shark Tank” panelist Kevin O’Leary said Monday on ABC’s “The View,” that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has zero chance of winning and turning America into a communist country.

“Shark Tank” co-host Mark Cuban said, “It’s like pick your choice of crazy. It’s unbelievable. It’s like sitting down with kids and telling fairy tales and hoping something comes true. It’s just, you know, politics used to be around, you know, facts, policies, intellectual discussions. Now it’s, like, whose team are you on, you know, it’s more about what story you want to fall behind. Bernie is ‘Robin Hood’ — take from the rich, give to the poor. I don’t even know what Donald Trump is right, or some of the other candidates.”

He added, “It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

When co-host Joy Behar asked about Sanders defending Fidel Castro’s literacy program, O’Leary said, “That’s probably, you know, a mistake from a point of view of trying to get momentum in a swing state like Florida. I have a home in Miami. It’s a very multicultural place. You don’t talk about Fidel Castro, ever … They don’t even like to talk about him, and here’s Bernie out there with, yeah, you know, this dictator isn’t so horrible. Yeah, he’s horrible.”

He continued, “By the way, that literacy program that he was talking about was a re-education program. There is a big difference. If you are actually a historian and look at what occurred there, there’s nothing good about Fidel. It will cost him a lot in the polls.”

He added, “I’m just saying if you think about the election, I’m a policy wonk. I’ll just remind everybody whether you like one administration or another party, whatever, it doesn’t matter. In history, there’s never been in modern times ever, a president of either party that’s ever lost their mandate when unemployment was under 4%, ever.”

Behar said, “Trump is still not that popular.”

O’Leary said, “I’m not pro or con anybody. I’m an investor, and I have to think about policy, and I think the chance that Bernie is going to turn this country into a communist country is zero. That’s what I think.”

He added, “It sounds pretty crazy, what I listened to on ’60 minutes,’ he was right off the deep end.”

