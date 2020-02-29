Carville: Klobuchar and Buttigieg ‘Will Probably Be Out by Wednesday’

During MSNBC’s coverage of Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic primary, Democratic strategist James Carville predicted that 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg “will probably be out by Wednesday.”

While discussing the Biden and Sanders campaigns potentially recruiting other candidates who have dropped out of the race, Carville said, “Everything is going to help a little bit to show that you can expand the coalition here. Also, I mean, it’s inevitable that Sen. Klobuchar and Mayor Pete will probably be out by Wednesday. It’s kind of hard to see where there’s a path there. So, there’s a lot of political groundwork that you can do that can help this.”

