Huckabee: ‘A Shame if Philadelphia Became a Place Where Liberty Also Died’

Wednesday, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighed in on the delay in voting results in Philadelphia.

Huckabee told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” it was a “tragedy” that Philadelphia, located in key battleground state Pennsylvania, is still counting votes after Election Day. He added it would be a “shame” if the city, which he noted is the “birthplace of liberty,” became “a place where liberty also died.”

“One of the things that would be a tragedy in Pennsylvania: Philadelphia was the birthplace of liberty. And if a lot of these votes, you know, sort of suddenly get found and they get counted days after the election, it would be a real shame if Philadelphia became the place where liberty also died,” Huckabee declared.

Huckabee also blasted polling, which he described “as obsolete as an 8-track tape and worthless as a milk bucket under a bull.”

“Look at the polling,” he outlined. “I mean, I think polling is now as obsolete as an 8-track tape and as worthless as a milk bucket under a bull. Let’s never hear about polling anymore. It’s worthless. And all it did was cause some people to think oh well there is no point in going to vote because it’s already a 10-point Biden lead or a 10-point Trump lead. I think we have got to get to a place where we don’t depend upon very unscientific methods of polling that have proven to be horribly wrong both in 2016 and 2020.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent