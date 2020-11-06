Atlanta Mayor Bottoms on GA Going for Biden: ‘This Is Our Year — I’ve Known for a While that Georgia Was Trending Blue’

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms discussed her home state of Georgia, which is on the verge of going for a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since 1992.

Burnett asked Bottoms if she thought Georgia’s 16 electoral votes could go to former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee.

“I absolutely believe it,” she replied. “This is our year. I’ve known for a while that Georgia was trending blue, and every opportunity I’ve had, I’ve said it to Joe Biden. I even said it during my conversation with him during the vet for VP that I believe that this was our year, and now the world sees it. So, I know it’s going to be a thin margin, but we are used to close elections, and my race for mayor was 132-vote difference out of almost 100,000 votes.”

“I’ve been saying that to people all week,” Bottoms added. “We need it to show up because it was going to be close, and this is what we are seeing.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor