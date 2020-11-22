NBC’s Chuck Todd: Trump Is Engaging in an ‘Assault on Our Democracy’

Anchor Chuck Todd said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Donald Trump’s effort to turn “a legitimate defeat” into a “fraudulent victory” was an assault on our democracy.

Todd said, “In the days immediately following Joe Biden’s victory, it was easy to dismiss President Trump’s reality-denial as working his base, or just a tantrum, or some sort of strategy for his post-presidency strategy. But now his antics look less like a fit of pique than an assault on our democracy.”

He continued, “In the last few days, we see the president’s allies pressuring legislators to overturn the voters and vote for Trump instead.

He added, “At the same time, the president is denying Biden’s team access to information that would allow the new president to deal with the COVID crisis on day one, among other things. Simply put, that decision could be costing lives in a country where more than a quarter-million have already been lost. Mr. Trump’s effort to turn a legitimate defeat into a fraudulent victory appears headed for failure.”

