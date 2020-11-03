Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump Votes in Gucci, Hermès Glamour

First Lady Melania Trump cast her vote in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday in a look that shouted glamour with European, high fashion luxury.

Melania Trump said she felt “great” as she exited the polls wearing a pleated, sleeveless Gucci silk-twill dress that featured the Italian brand’s signature pattern of equestrian-inspired stirrups. A version of the dress retails for $3,200.

Mrs. Trump paired the Gucci frock with a pair of Celine square sunglasses, tan Christian Louboutin stilettos, and — perhaps one of her most luxurious accessories to date — a Kelly Sellier bag with gold in brown leather and a shade of linen by Hermès. The bag can easily retail for $30,000.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.