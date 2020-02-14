Poll: Kris Kobach Leads Democrat Candidate in Kansas Senate Race

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is leading against the likely Democrat candidate in the state’s Senate race this year, a new poll finds.

In a poll by McLaughlin and Associates, Kobach leads Democrat Sen. Barbara Bollier (D-Mission Hills) by about nine percentage points. Kobach takes the Senate seat with 47 percent, according to the poll, compared to Bollier’s 38 percent.

Another 15 percent of voters remain undecided.

“This shatters the myth being propagated by the Washington establishment that a conservative like me cannot win the general election,” Kobach told Breitbart News. “That never was true, and it’s not true now.”

While Kobach must still win the Republican nomination for the Senate race, Bollier is considered the likely Democrat candidate for the seat. Bollier switched from a Republican to Democrat within the last five years and holds a generally liberal voting record in Kansas’s state Senate.

The poll, conducted February 12 and 13, surveyed 300 likely voters in Kansas and has a margin of error of +/- 5.7 percentage points.

Full Disclosure: Kobach is a columnist for Breitbart News.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.