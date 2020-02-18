Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams defended billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Monday for using his riches to compete in the Democrat presidential primary.

“Every person is allowed to run and should run the race that they think they should run, and Mike Bloomberg has chosen to use his finances,” Abrams said in an interview on ABC’s The View on Monday about Bloomberg.

Abrams compared Bloomberg using his billions to boost his campaign to other candidates using their natural talent or pets to run for office.

“Other people are using their dog, their charisma, their whatever,” she said. “I think it’s an appropriate question to raise. But I don’t think it’s disqualifying for anyone to invest in fixing America.”

According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, Abrams received a $5 million donation from Bloomberg in December 2019, to Fair Fight, her political action committee to fight voter suppression.

Abrams indicated it was comforting to know the source of Michael Bloomberg’s money, despite many Democrats complaining that the former New York City mayor was trying to buy the election.

“I think that for once we actually know where the money is coming from,” she said.

Abrams also walked back her March 2019 assertion that she was no longer interested in serving as a vice presidential candidate.

“It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no or to pretend, ‘Oh, no, I don’t want it,’” she said in the interview. “Of course I want it. Of course, I want to serve America. Of course I want to be a patriot and do this work.”