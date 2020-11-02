President Donald Trump’s campaign said Monday that, according to data shared by former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, the president was within one state of winning the election.

On a conference call with reporters, Director of Battleground Strategy Nick Trainer referred to a Zoom call published by Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon discussing the current state of the race ahead of Election Day.

“Using their math alone, and reconstructing it, they’re saying that the president is currently one state short of winning the election,” Trainer said. “Using their math.”

Trainer appeared very positive about Trump winning Pennsylvania with a three-year ground game infrastructure in the commonwealth to turn out current and new supporters in force.

Looking at Pennsylvania, Trainer estimated that Democrats would have a three-quarters of a million vote lead in mail-in voters, but that 2.6 million Trump supporters would erase that lead.

“President Trump’s election day margins needs to be big and it will. We currently project he’ll win Election Day votes in Pennsylvania by over a million votes,” he said.

Trainer also outlined campaign estimations that Republicans would lead in other swing states outlined by Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien on Twitter earlier on Monday.

“It’s pretty simple out there,” he said. “If the voters that we know are still left in the electorate and still wanting to participate in this election, show up tomorrow, as they’ve been telling us for well over two years now, President Trump is going to have four more years in the White House, and the Democrats are scrambling and panicking.”