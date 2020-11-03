Happy Warrior: President Donald Trump Dances to YMCA in Two-Minute Election Day Feature

President Donald Trump shared a highlight video Tuesday of his best dance moves from the campaign trail, encouraging his followers to vote.
“VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
After changing his campaign rally closing song to “YMCA” earlier this year, the president began exiting the stage with a few dance moves to energize his supporters.
The two-minute video was shared at 2:57 a.m. on Election Day.
The president held 14 high-energy rallies in the final three days of the campaign with tens of thousands of supporters.
He acknowledged Tuesday that his schedule had taken a toll on his voice, speaking to reporters during a visit to an RNC campaign office.
“I feel very good,” he said. “After doing that many rallies, the voice gets a little bit choppy, I think. God did not design it for that much,” he said.
