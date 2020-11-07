Media Ready for Joe Biden: ‘First Rescue Dog in the White House’

AWR Hawkins

Yahoo News pointed out during the outpouring of media support for Joe Biden that a Biden presidency would usher in the first time a rescue dog has been in the White House.

Yahoo News tweeted:

Conservative radio talk show host Jason Rantz retweeted the Yahoo News story, saying, “These kinds of stories will come for four years.”

NBC News reported on Biden’s rescue dog, saying, “The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association after fostering the German shepherd.” People magazine published a statement from the Bidens regarding Major: “We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals.”

Biden’s other shepherd, Champ, has been in the family since Christmas 2008.

