‘Never Bet Against Me’ — Donald Trump Outlines Path to 2020 Victory

President Donald Trump on Thursday outlined his path to victory in the 2020 election, showing a readiness to challenge former Vice President Joe Biden’s large leads in several key states.

“Never bet against me,” Trump said, in his first post-election interview with Washington Examiner reporter Byron York.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Democrats, and corporate media figures continue pressing the president to concede the election so that a speedy transition of power can take place.

But Trump indicated he was unwilling to concede the election as long as votes were being counted and challenged in court.

To start with, Trump argued, he could win Wisconsin, where his campaign has requested a recount of the election.

Arizona, he continued, could find 8,000 votes for him if the campaign could get an audit of the votes cast in that state.

A hand recount of the votes in Georgia could also gain up to 11,000 votes.

The presidential election results for Antrim County in Michigan have flipped from Joe Biden to President Donald Trump after computer “software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes.” https://t.co/WzeadX7Knn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 7, 2020

“Hand counting is the best,” he said. “To do a spin of the machine doesn’t mean anything. You pick up ten votes. But when you hand count — I think we’re going to win Georgia.”

Trump estimated that he won North Carolina but joked that Democrats might find a bunch of new Biden votes from urban areas like Charlotte.

The campaign had strong cases in Michigan and Pennsylvania, he said, where Republican campaign observers were excluded from watching the counting process. Trump estimated that millions of unobserved votes could have gone through the counting process.

“They wouldn’t let our poll watchers and observers watch or observe,” Trump said, “That’s a big thing. They should throw those votes out that went through during those periods of time when [Trump observers] weren’t there.”