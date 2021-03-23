Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) Tuesday once again pledged to protect Texans’ Second Amendment rights after President Joe Biden renewed his call for Congress to pass legislation aimed at banning “assault weapons” in the wake of the deadly Boulder, Colorado grocery store shooting.

“Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa murdered 10 people in Boulder, CO. Biden immediately called for a ban on ‘assault weapons.’ Dems enthusiastically agree. Let me be clear: As long as I’m AG, the left will *never* be allowed infringe on Texans’ 2A rights,” Paxton wrote on social media.

On Monday afternoon, suspected gunman Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, allegedly opened fire inside a King Soopers store, killing 10 people, including active-duty police officer Eric Talley, 51, before he was arrested by authorities.

Al Aliwi Alissa, a Denver resident, was reportedly shot in the leg during the rampage and received medical attention for his injuries at a nearby hospital. Al Aliwi Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of murder. He is believed to be the only shooter.

In response to the shooting, President Joe Biden called on Congress to ban “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines along with tightening loopholes in the background check system.

Biden’s support for two House bills — H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 — would create universal background checks and expand the length of time a background check can last, respectively, Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” the president said during White House remarks. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. … We should do it again.”

“This is not and should not be a partisan issue, this is an American issue. It will save lives, American lives, and we have to act,” he added.

Earlier this month, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) introduced legislation titled the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021,” which would ban 205 “assault weapons.” The bill is co-sponsored by 34 Senate Democrats and would also ban ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds.