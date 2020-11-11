TikTok Requests Court Block Trump Order Forcing Sale of U.S. Operations

The Chinese-owned social media firm TikTok has asked a federal appeals court to void the Trump administration’s order demanding that the company divest its operations in the U.S. TikTok’s Chinese parent company claims the order violates its Constitutional rights.

Forbes reports that ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of the popular video-sharing app TikTok, has requested that a federal appeals court void the Trump administration’s order forcing the company to divest its U.S. operations, according to a petition filed by the firm on Tuesday just two days before the government’s order is set to go into effect.

In the petition, ByteDance has asked for a review of the divestment order alleging that the order and government’s claims that TikTok is a national security threat were unlawful and violated the firm’s rights under the U.S. constitution.

An executive order from President Trump signed in August required ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations by November 12 unless it was given a 30-day extension by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). ByteDance alleges that it sought an extension from CFIUS on November 6 but the order has yet to be granted.

A report from CNBC states that TikTok hasn’t had a “meaningful dialogue” with the CFIUS for weeks and the company is still interested in completing a deal with Oracle, even if not forced to do so by a Joe Biden administration.

TikTok said in a statement that it had “actively engaged with CFIUS in good faith to address its national security concerns, even as we disagree with its assessment.” The firm added: “In the nearly two months since the President gave his preliminary approval to our proposal to satisfy those concerns, we have offered detailed solutions to finalize that agreement – but have received no substantive feedback on our extensive data privacy and security framework.”

