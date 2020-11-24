Video: George Mason U. Students Look Forward to Discussing Politics at Thanksgiving

Students at George Mason University argued this week that families should discuss politics over the Thanksgiving holiday. Responses from the students bucked the old adage that “politics and religion” should not be discussed at the dinner table. One student claimed, “White supremacy, things like that, should definitely be talked about.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, students at George Mason University argued this week that American families should discuss politics over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“See what your family thinks. See their different views,” one student said. “Some people may not feel safe talking about that with their family, but its a conversation that definitely needs to be had,” another student said.

Some students said that discussing politics at Thanksgiving dinner could backfire. “It definitely needs to be talked about and we need to be educated on our politics and what our friends are thinking but I don’t think it needs to ruin my Thanksgiving,” another student said.

When asked which topics should be brought up over the holiday, students offered a variety of responses.

“The Black Lives Matter movement, probably. White supremacy, things like that, should definitely be talked about,” one student said.

“Issues like climate changes are really important. Women’s rights and BLM, of course,” another student said.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.