Symone Sanders: Trump ‘Pandering’ to Black Voters, Biden Earning Their Votes

Friday on MSNBC, presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s senior advisor Symone Sanders reacted to Biden telling radio host Charlamagne tha God that voters who have trouble deciding whether to support him or President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

Sanders said, “Let me just be really clear. In the tweet that I put out, I said that the vice president’s comments at the end of that interview, which he definitely eluded to and noted the tone of the interview at the end, said in jest. Vice President Biden is saying he’ll put his record up with the African-American community and in the African-American community up against Donald Trump any single day, period. There is no comparison.”

She continued, “I encourage folks to go and look at the entire interview that Charlamagne and the vice president had. They engage in a very interesting conversation. Biden talks about the need to make sure we’re investing in the African-American community. He talks about tenets of his Biden plan for Black America. They talk about criminal justice reform. It’s very wide-ranging. And as he talks about in his own statement, he asked Vice President Biden about the commitment that African-American voters have to the Democratic Party, and they engaged in that conversation. So the reality is, if the question people have is, does Vice President Biden believe that he has to earn the votes of black voters, of Latino voters, of young people, of progressives, of women, of working-class folks, of blue-collar voters in this country? Absolutely. He earned the votes of folks in the primary and the Democratic primary, black voters especially. He expects and will do the same thing he expects the campaign to do in the general election. We’re not taking anything for granted.”

She added, “Look, Donald Trump was in Detroit just yesterday, promising to build a historically black college and university. I don’t know how you build a historically black college and university. It’s an antithesis to the fact that it is historic. It’s pandering.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN