Whoopi Goldberg: Shocked When Trump ‘Held Up the Bible and It Didn’t Burst into Flame’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said when President Donald Trump held a Bible in front of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., which had been damaged by arson, she was shocked when it did not “burst into flame.”

Goldberg said, “You know who is going on his law and order trip. He’s got this crazy stance, and he’s threatening to deploy U.S. military. He also, remember, mocked governors for not taking up his order to deploy the National Guard, and taking time for photo-ops along the way. Joy, I understand that the optics really annoyed the heck out of you. I have to say I was shocked when he held up the Bible, and it didn’t burst into flame, but that was just me. Your thoughts? Your thoughts about this?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “You know what? He better start praying to that Bible because his numbers are now 38%. So he’s in a little bit of trouble, and the last two presidents who had that kind of number at this point did not get re-elected, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, so better watch out. But where is there to begin this week? It was so fabulous — so many highlights. I mean, there was the Bible photo-op, which irritated the Evangelicals, even some of them. There was the hiding in the bunker. Where was Melania and Barron? Were they down there with him? I wasn’t sure. Then my fave, building a fence around the White House. He finally got his fence. I wonder if the Mexicans are paying for it? My heart burst with joy when I saw that people were putting paintings and signs all over his stupid fence. I mean, what kind of a president fences himself in from the American people? Come off of it. You’re a loser. You’re done. Put a fork in him.”

