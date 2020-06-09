Charlamagne tha God: Biden May Not Be Doing Enough to Get Black Vote Out

Tuesday on MSNBC, host of “The Breakfast Club” radio show Charlamagne tha God said Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden is not doing enough to inspire a large black voter turnout.

Charlamagne said, “If Joe Biden had listened to me and my conglomerate a few months ago, he would have been ahead of the curve on this whole I Love Black campaign that everybody is on. We’ve been screaming at him to have an economic justice plan for Black America. To have radical legislation with regard to police reform and criminal justice reform, especially since he spearheaded so many pieces of legislation that devastated the Black community. He could have had ahead of the curve, pushing certain things. He did say he was putting a black woman on the Supreme Court. What about a black woman running mate? What does your shadow cabinet look like?”

He added, “My concern is that Joe Biden may not be doing enough to get black people to come out and vote in November. Fear of Donald Trump will not be enough. This feels like 2016 all over again. It was the same thing. Hillary Clinton was leading double digits in all the polls. The sane usual Republican subjects said they weren’t supporting Trump. When election time came, we know what happened—4.4 million people who voted for Obama in 2012 didn’t show up in 2016. More than a third of them were black. What will make them come out this year? Nothing.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle said, “Have you actually read the Biden plan for Black America? Because it has a lot of that in it.”

Charlamagne said, “It is very weak on atonement. Especially for someone who has been at the front of spearheading the war on drugs and mass incarceration in this country. He needs to really lean into blackness in a real way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN