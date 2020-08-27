Biden: Trump ‘Screwed Up’ Good Economy Inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump “screwed up” the good economy that he inherited from the Obama administration during an interview that aired on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

Mitchell said, “He’s apparently going to say tonight, among other things in attacking you, we have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years.”

Biden said, “By the way, if you notice the last four years before, we created more jobs in the last three years than he created so far. Like the old saying goes, everything he inherited, he screwed up. He screwed up the economy so badly. For the last four years, we were not having racial riots. When they occurred, we didn’t have to call in the National Guard. We protected it without hurting people. We moved in a direction that made sense. The police are basically honorable men and women, but we have to take what is going on out there. He’s a fiction writer in the extreme.”

