Gottheimer: Mamdani’s ‘Not Doing Everything He Can’ ‘to Defend His Jewish Residents’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said that in New York City, “you’ve got a socialist mayor there who is not doing everything he can, in my opinion, to defend his Jewish residents.”

Host Greta Van Susteren said, “[I]n both parties, there should be more of a condemnation.”

Gottheimer responded, “Yeah. And you see what’s going on, Greta, you’ve probably seen this, again, in the streets of New York City, obviously, you’ve got a socialist mayor there who is not doing everything he can, in my opinion, to defend his Jewish residents. But, also, just setting the tone, whether it’s hate against, frankly, Islamophobia or antisemitism or anti-Catholic hate, none of that’s acceptable to me. And we should make it very clear, right? And I think this should come from leadership on both parties, no place in our politics for this crap.”

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