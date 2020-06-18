Pop Singer Phoebe Bridgers: ‘Abolish the Police’

Pop singer Phoebe Bridgers isn’t satisfied with defunding the police. She wants them abolished altogether.

The critically acclaimed indie rocker tweeted her demand on Thursday to coincide with the release of her new album Punisher. “I’m not pushing the record until things go back to ‘normal’ because I don’t think they should. Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it,” she wrote.

Phoebe Bridgers is making Punisher available to fans only after they donate to at least one of eight social justice charities, including the Movement for Black Lives, the Los Angeles Community Action Network, and Essie Justice Group.

Bridgers has repeatedly voiced anti-police sentiment on her Twitter account. “American policing was invented by upper class white people to make lower class white people control slaves for free,” she tweeted this month.

Bridgers also tweeted out “defund god” before adding “but I’ll settle for cops.”

Bridgers, who hails from Pasadena, is part of a growing list of Hollywood and entertainment figures who are demanding the defunding of police departments around the country following the death last month of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Other celebrities who are calling to defund the police include Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, John Legend, Lizzo, Jane Fonda, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendrick Sampson, and Taraji P. Henson.

The New Yorker magazine recently ran a glowing profile of Bridgers that avoided political questions but that asked the singer what her new album means to her.

“It definitely captures a period in my life, but I think I’ll know way more in five years,” she said. “It’s like reading your subconscious.”

