Ice Cube Demands Jake Tapper ‘Watch Your Mouth’ After Slamming Louis Farrakhan

Rapper-actor Ice Cube went after Jake Tapper, demanding he watch his mouth after the CNN host called Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan a “vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist.”

Tapper hit out at Farrakhan following the announcement by the streaming channel Fox Soul network that they would air Farrakhan’s Message to America later this week. The network has since reversed their decision. “Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist,” Tapper wrote. “Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda?”

“Watch your mouth Jake,” Ice Cube responded.

Watch your mouth Jake. https://t.co/DqTOr24Yb6 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 29, 2020

Farrakhan, now aged 87, remains the leader of the Nation of Islam, a radical black nationalist organization known for its virulent antisemitism. Farrakhan and Ice Cube were pictured in 2018 socializing at a Big 3 basketball game, the league of retired professional basketball player Ice Cube launched.

Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, has stepped up his violent rhetoric following the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter riots that followed.

Earlier this month, the Ride Along and Friday star posted an image of the Star of David with a cube in its center. A subsequent tweet showed black cube structures in different cities around the world, the implication some say being that the world is under Jewish control.

At the height of the Black Lives Matter riots, “Straight Out of Compton” rapper also shared a provocative cartoon showing a black figure stomping on a white figure. The tweet was technically a violation of Twitter’s rules on glorifying violence, although it was never taken down. Although the Boyz-N-The-Hood star was subsequently locked out of his Twitter account for violating copyright law.

I got a new dance for y’all to learn. It’s called “The Worldwide One Hood 2 Step” pic.twitter.com/n3ERNexykc — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 29, 2020

In other comments, Ice Cube has also suggested Donald Trump will be the first president to “nuke” an American city and questioned when is the time for black people to “strike back” against the police.

Will Trump be the first President to nuke a U.S. city? Stay tuned. — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 2, 2020

