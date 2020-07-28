John Leguizamo: ‘Trump’s Secret Majority Is Russia’

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19: Actor and comedian John Leguizamo attends the NUVOtv Comedy Night at Los Angeles Convention Center on July 19, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ben Horton/Getty Images for NUVOtv)
Ben Horton/Getty Images for NUVOtv
Ben Kew

Actor John Leguizamo has declared that Russia may be preparing to once again meddle in this year’s presidential election in favor of President Donald Trump, providing a “secret majority.”

“Trump’s silent Majority is Russia who is going to hack our election this fall again!” the John Wick actor wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Russia has been accused by the U.S. government of interfering in the 2016 presidential election, releasing thousands of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee. Russian interference led to widespread conspiracy theories from the likes of John Leguizamo and leftists that Trump had colluded with the Kremlin to ensure his victory. Following a years-long investigation by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Trump was cleared of collusion. Leguizamo flat-out rejected the report’s findings.

“[Trump colluded] beyond a doubt!” the actor declared last year, following the release of the Mueller report. “Now America must confront itself about its own moral Boundaries and code of ethics! Turning point in American history! Are we a rule of law country or are we a lawless lie!”

 

John Leguizamo regularly spouts conspiracy theories about the president doing the bidding of Putin. Last May, he claimed that President Trump is carrying out the Russian president’s wishes and is “destroying the country.”

“Trump is destroying our country to satisfy Putin! Probably what that 90 minute call was about last week! Putin blackmailing trump!” Leguizamo said.

Two months later, Leguizamo insisted, without evidence, that President Trump is “trying to divide and destroy America for Putin!”

“Why do think he has those private talks we never see transcripts from? Don’t let him divide us! Don’t let Putin win in his master fiendish plan to destroy America! Don’t play into his hands!”

Follow Ben Kew on ParlerFacebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.