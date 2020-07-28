John Leguizamo: ‘Trump’s Secret Majority Is Russia’

Actor John Leguizamo has declared that Russia may be preparing to once again meddle in this year’s presidential election in favor of President Donald Trump, providing a “secret majority.”

“Trump’s silent Majority is Russia who is going to hack our election this fall again!” the John Wick actor wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Trump’s silent Majority is Russia who is going to hack our election this fall again! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 28, 2020

Russia has been accused by the U.S. government of interfering in the 2016 presidential election, releasing thousands of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee. Russian interference led to widespread conspiracy theories from the likes of John Leguizamo and leftists that Trump had colluded with the Kremlin to ensure his victory. Following a years-long investigation by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Trump was cleared of collusion. Leguizamo flat-out rejected the report’s findings.

“[Trump colluded] beyond a doubt!” the actor declared last year, following the release of the Mueller report. “Now America must confront itself about its own moral Boundaries and code of ethics! Turning point in American history! Are we a rule of law country or are we a lawless lie!”

#trumpColluded beyond a doubt! Now America must confront itself about its own moral Boundaries and code of ethics! Turning point in American history! Are we a rule of law country or are we a lawless lie! https://t.co/VBhbE3FisP — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) March 24, 2019

John Leguizamo regularly spouts conspiracy theories about the president doing the bidding of Putin. Last May, he claimed that President Trump is carrying out the Russian president’s wishes and is “destroying the country.”

“Trump is destroying our country to satisfy Putin! Probably what that 90 minute call was about last week! Putin blackmailing trump!” Leguizamo said.

Trump is destroying our country to satisfy Putin! Probably what that 90 minute call was about last week! Putin blackmailing trump! https://t.co/udzaP6B14N — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) May 8, 2019

Two months later, Leguizamo insisted, without evidence, that President Trump is “trying to divide and destroy America for Putin!”

Trump is trying to divide and destroy America for Putin! Why do think he has those private talks we never see transcripts from? Don’t let him divide us! Don’t let Putin win in his master fiendish plan to destroy America! Don’t play into his hands! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 14, 2019

“Why do think he has those private talks we never see transcripts from? Don’t let him divide us! Don’t let Putin win in his master fiendish plan to destroy America! Don’t play into his hands!”

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.