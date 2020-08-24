Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Aesthetically Artisanal in Tangerine Dries Van Noten

In front of the White House on Monday, First Lady Melania Trump visited school children who presented her with their artwork celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

For the event, Melania Trump chose a tangerine Dries van Noten tea length sheath dress. The garment is reminiscent of the Dries van Noten coat that she wore in Tokyo, Japan in May of last year.

The dress trimmed on the neckline and hem with almost a muslin, the unbleached cotton fabric typically used by designers for pattern-making in the stage of the dressmaking process.

Mrs. Trump kept the color palette mostly monochromatic, as she often does, paring the rich shade of orange with matching suede sky-high Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps. Mrs. Trump previously wore the heels last year with a floral coat by American designer Adam Lippes.

