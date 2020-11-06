Jimmy Kimmel Wants Trump Arrested over ‘Despicable and Incoherent Attack On Democracy

ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has demanded President Donald Trump be arrested for his address at the White House on Thursday night, where the president claimed that the electoral process is being marred by voter fraud.

Trump addressed reporters at the White House on Thursday evening and suggested rampant voter fraud was occurring in key states, from Georgia to Pennsylvania. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump said. “But we think there’ll be a lot of litigation because we can’t have an election stolen like this.”

According to Kimmel, Trump’s “despicable and incoherent attack on democracy” was sufficient grounds for his arrest.

“Well, that’s a different type of concession speech,” said Jimmy Kimmel after Trump’s address. “This was — I won’t bore you or give him the pleasure of showing what he said tonight. But the only thing he didn’t do is pull off his wig and reveal that he’s been Vlad Putin all along. It was a litany of lies, threats, just a despicable and incoherent attack on democracy in the United States. At the end of that speech, he should have been arrested.”

Kimmel, who has railed against Trump throughout his presidency, struggled to contain his gleeful mood as he described “watching a presidency bleed out in real time.”

“They’re still counting the votes, whether Donald Trump likes it or not. But it would appear that our Burger King has been flame-broiled for good,” said Kimmel. “We are watching a presidency bleed out in real time.”

“By the way, a lot of ballots that come in after Election Day are from our troops serving overseas, and the irony of a draft-dodger trying to negate those votes is more delicious than the 12 little dunk-cups of honey mustard he dipped his McNuggets in today,” he added.