Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is reportedly planning to hold a Zoom Thanksgiving this year, telling her 10.2 million Twitter followers that it is “time to get creative.”

“.@AOC Thanksgiving plan: She and her family will all cook from the same recipe, then eat over Zoom,” Politico’s Erin Durkin reported, prompting a response from the New York lawmaker, who did not deny her purported plans.

“Time to get creative, folks!” Ocasio-Cortez exclaimed:

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced a series of Chinese coronavirus restrictions just in time for the holiday season — restrictions that include the 10 p.m. closure of gyms, bars, and restaurants, as well as a ten-person limit on gatherings in private residences.

Per the governor’s office:

The Governor also announced that indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to no more than 10 people. The limit will be implemented due to the recent prevalence of COVID [Chinese coronavirus] spread resulting from small indoor gatherings including Halloween parties. These gatherings have become a major cause of cluster activity across the state. Further, this public health measure brings New York State in line with neighboring states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. This new rule is also effective Friday at 10 p.m.

“The rules are only as good as the enforcement,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Local governments are in charge of enforcement. There are only two fundamental truths in this situation: it’s individual discipline and it’s government enforcement. Period.”

“End of sentence. I need the local governments to enforce this,” he added.

Similarly, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has issued a stay-at-home advisory for residents, which goes into effect Monday, November 16th. She is urging residents to “cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans” altogether:

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

Mere days ago, a maskless Lightfoot celebrated with a large crowd in the streets after media outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election: