Chinese military aggression continues to increase along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC), an Indian Defense Ministry document noted on Thursday, warning that conflict between the two sides in the disputed border area is likely to be prolonged.

An official document outlining major activities in June was reportedly uploaded to the ministry website on Thursday, before later being taken down. According to the document, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has increased its aggression along the LAC, their mutual border, including in the Galwan Valley, since May 5.

The Galwan Valley was the site of the deadliest brawl in half a century between the Indian and Chinese armies in June, following Indian soldiers questioning their PLA counterparts on why they were erecting tents in Indian territory. As the two armies have an agreement not to use firearms against each other, the Chinese soldiers attacked with rocks and clubs wrapped in barbed wire. An estimated 50 soldiers on both sides died in the incident, though Beijing refuses to acknowledge any casualties.

The document also reportedly accused the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops of “transgressions” in the areas of Kugrang Nala and Gogra in the Hot Spring and warned that the current conflict is likely to be prolonged.

“Consequent to this, ground-level interactions were held between armed forces of both sides to defuse the situation. Corps Commander Level Flag Meeting was held on 6th June. 2020,” India’s The Print quoted the document as reading. “However, a violent face-off incident took place between the two sides on 15the June resulting in casualties of both sides.”

“The situation in Eastern Ladakh arising from unilateral aggression by China continues to be sensitive and requiring close monitoring and prompt action based on evolving situation,” the document allegedly read. “While engagement and dialogue at a military and diplomatic level is continuing to arrive at a mutually acceptable consensus, the present standoff is likely to be prolonged.”