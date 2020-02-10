Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is pushing Uncle Dick-approved gun control in New Hampshire.

During a town hall Monday, Klobuchar repeatedly referenced her Uncle Dick and explained that she weighs gun control proposals by asking, “Do they hurt my Uncle Dick in the deer stand?”

She added, “Universal background checks don’t hurt my Uncle Dick in the deer stand, [and] that is why the majority of hunters out there favor universal background checks.”

Klobuchar then said that the majority of President Trump’s supporters want universal background checks as well.

She did not provide the name off the polls that showed hunters or Trump supporters in favor of such checks, rather, she transitioned to her push to treat boyfriends and spouses equally when it comes to gun control. She told the New Hampshire crowd she wants to “close the boyfriend loophole to say that domestic abusers cannot go out and buy AK-47s.”

