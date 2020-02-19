Rod Blagojevich Expresses ‘Most Profound, and Everlasting Gratitude’ to Donald Trump for Prison Release

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich waves to a supporter as he arrives home in Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after his release from Colorado prison late Tuesday. Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor …
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for commuting his 14-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

“I think it’s appropriate to express my deepest, most profound, and everlasting gratitude to President Trump,” Blagojevich said.

Blagojevich spoke to Colorado news channel KDVR in the Denver airport after being released from prison.

“He didn’t have to do this,” Blagojevich continued. “He’s a Republican president, I was Democratic governor and my fellow Democrats haven’t exactly been very nice to him.”

Blagojevich is expected to host a press conference on Wednesday to further discuss his pardon and his future.

“I’ll have more to say tomorrow. If you’re flying home with us, be sure to put your seat belts on,” he said.

Blagojevich returned to his home in Chicago with a swarm of media and supporters to greet him.

“There’s no place like home,” he said.

A supporter of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich makes a sign thanking President Trump at the Blagojevich home Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Chicago. Trump on Tuesday commuted what he called the "ridiculous" 14-year prison sentence handed out to the former governor for political corruption, clearing the way for his release after more than eight years behind bars. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

