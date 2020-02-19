Rod Blagojevich Expresses ‘Most Profound, and Everlasting Gratitude’ to Donald Trump for Prison Release

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for commuting his 14-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

“I think it’s appropriate to express my deepest, most profound, and everlasting gratitude to President Trump,” Blagojevich said.

Blagojevich spoke to Colorado news channel KDVR in the Denver airport after being released from prison.

“He didn’t have to do this,” Blagojevich continued. “He’s a Republican president, I was Democratic governor and my fellow Democrats haven’t exactly been very nice to him.”

Blagojevich is expected to host a press conference on Wednesday to further discuss his pardon and his future.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Rod Blagojevich Homecoming Press Conferece: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Blagojevich Family Residence. 11:00 am (CST). — Patti Blagojevich (@pblagojevich) February 19, 2020

“I’ll have more to say tomorrow. If you’re flying home with us, be sure to put your seat belts on,” he said.

Blagojevich returned to his home in Chicago with a swarm of media and supporters to greet him.

“There’s no place like home,” he said.