Joe Biden’s mental blunders during a Friday MSNBC appearance were overshadowed by his denial of Tara Reade’s sexual assault claims, but they continue to underscore his apparent cognitive decline.

Biden twice told Morning Joe that 600,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

Biden really thought 600K Americans died of Coronavirus..

“Over 600,000 dead, many of them who are those workers, those nurses, doctors, some of them,” he said.

A hot mic picked up a gasp from one of the hosts, but he continued, “Because they have put themselves in the position to save other people’s lives, protect the rest of society.”

“And we talk about that number like 600-plus thousand people,” he said, before host Joe Scarborough interjected, “Sixty.”

“Sixty thousand,” Scarborough said.

“Six— sixty thousand,” Biden responded. “I misp— 60,000.”

According to reported statistics, the actual number as of Friday is 65,068 deaths.

For a second time, he awkwardly used the word “intercourse,” when he seemingly wanted to say “discourse” or “interaction.”

“The pandemic is that the president has no intercourse whatsoever with the rest of the count— uh, the world,” he said.

Earlier this week, he said halted global travel will stifle “economic intercourse.”

In the very same thought, he seemed to forget the name of the Ebola virus.

“We led— Barack Obama led on the corona, I mean, excuse me, in the pandemic that occurred when we were in office. It was kept in Africa,” Biden said.

Ebola was never classified as a “pandemic.” The World Health Organization referred to it as a “situation.”

