Mike Pence Returns to Work Despite Coronavirus Contact Fears

Vice President Mike Pence returned to work at the White House on Monday despite fears of contact with the coronavirus.

The vice president was spotted by reporters arriving at the White House on Monday morning.

Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus on Friday, prompting fresh criticism from the media establishment about the president and the vice president not wearing masks.

The White House maintains that President Donald Trump, the vice president, and members of their staff are tested daily for the virus, allowing them to maintain their current work schedule.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said Sunday. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

Miller was present with Pence in recent Coronavirus Task Force meetings at the White House.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Robert Redfield and Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn will self-quarantine for 14 days, according to reports, and Dr. Anthony Fauci will go under “modified” quarantine.

Fauci, Redfield, Hahn, and Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir will appear via video conference for Senate committee testimony on Tuesday.